Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.69. 12,986,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,153,806. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

