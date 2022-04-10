Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

