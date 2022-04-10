Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,029. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

