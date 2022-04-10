Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 4,641,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

