Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.52. 345,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,730. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

