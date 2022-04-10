Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.56. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

