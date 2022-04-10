Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,270,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,718,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

