Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.65. 444,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average is $424.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

