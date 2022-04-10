Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,629,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.