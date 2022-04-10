Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. 3,723,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,547. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

