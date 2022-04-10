VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $149,054.01 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $149,054.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,673.02 or 0.99957275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,925,939 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.