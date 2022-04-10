Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Tops $18,857.00

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $113.79 million and approximately $18,857.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $52.94 or 0.00122660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00036770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00106983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

