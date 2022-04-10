Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $267.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

VRTX stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total transaction of $154,936.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

