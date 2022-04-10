Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.66).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.23) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.36) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.18), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,426.10).

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £934.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.49. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

