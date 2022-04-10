Viacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.53 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $5,089.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.00265022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.