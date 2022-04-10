Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings of ($1.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 101,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,874. Viad has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

