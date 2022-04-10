Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 1,011.01 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.51 billion $1.92 billion -103.97

Vintage Wine Estates’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 277 1292 1458 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 89.47%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

