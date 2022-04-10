Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.