VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6,133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMware stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,301. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.14. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,088 shares of company stock worth $5,572,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.