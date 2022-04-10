Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

The firm has a market cap of $964.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

