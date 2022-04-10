Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.93. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$516.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.00, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

