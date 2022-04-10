Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 1,154,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.66 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.