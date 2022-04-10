Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,079. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

