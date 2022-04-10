Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,393,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

