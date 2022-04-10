Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

