Wells Fargo & Company Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $18.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

SITC opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,670,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

