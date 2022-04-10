West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of WTBA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. City State Bank acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.