Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 9.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 313,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 138,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million and a P/E ratio of -35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.