Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Down 9.3%

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHNGet Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 313,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 138,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$85.82 million and a P/E ratio of -35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

