WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

WeTrust (TRST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $562,015.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

