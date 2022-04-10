WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 160,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 231,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 802,286 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,556,000 after purchasing an additional 693,128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,505,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

