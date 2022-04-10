Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE AES opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

