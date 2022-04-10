Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

