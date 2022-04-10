Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

