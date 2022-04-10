Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.