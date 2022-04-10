Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

