Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $389,865,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,828,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.