Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,762. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.