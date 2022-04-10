Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

DAO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

DAO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,555. Youdao has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 953.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

