Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GMED opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
