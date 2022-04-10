Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 520,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

