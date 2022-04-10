Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $232.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

