Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.81 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 91,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $220.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.