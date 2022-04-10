Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.88 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after acquiring an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

