Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $121,795,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.
Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.