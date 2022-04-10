Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $175.80 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.58.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

