Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

GTHX opened at $7.80 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $333.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

