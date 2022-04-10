Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after purchasing an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

