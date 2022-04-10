Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). New Gold reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Gold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 3,315,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,226. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

