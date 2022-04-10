Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 38.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $22,215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 346,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,706. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

