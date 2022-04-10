Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.91 and a one year high of $337.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

